The 2023 season also came to an end with great results and satisfaction for the Rigo Racing team

December 2, 2023

The “Getzen Rodeo” closed the world championship season this year which, in the Junior category, saw our rider fight until the end. Matt Green vs. Mitch Brightmore.

The race format included two time trials for all the drivers, useful for drawing up the list of 18 who, on Friday evening, gave life to an elimination prologue, with one-to-one clashes. The result of the latter served to decree the starting order of the qualifying on Saturday morning. Finally, the latter then determined the names of the 20 drivers who had access to the race on Saturday afternoon.

The race took place in the dry, which is not a given in Germany at the end of October, on a very challenging route drawn in the rugged and steep woods around Drebach.

Matt qualified for the Friday evening prologue, entering the grid for Saturday’s qualifying in eleventh position and guaranteeing himself the tenth start on the grid.

The race, which lasted an hour and a half, was immediately compromised for Matt due to a contact with another rider: damage to the throttle cable made the control very hard and limited the possibility of it being completely open. Nonetheless, Matt managed to complete the race but not overtake Brightmore, closing the race and the Championship in second place in the Junior category and tenth in the final overall ranking.