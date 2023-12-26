And in this color scheme you will also stand out with this sleek Kia Ceed GT!

Of course you can buy a Kia Sportage. Beautiful cars these days. Nice and spacious, it drives well and great value for money. But it may be that you are not quite ready for the household fair yet and that you have more interest in the Essen Motor Show. Like us, of course.

In general, Kias are not cars that are often serviced. Not in the Netherlands anyway. Fortunately, we live next to The Most Beautiful Land of Oiropa and we can therefore easily enjoy the beautiful things that there are in Die Heimat.

Vlotte Kia Ceed GT

There is a specialist there named Giacuzzo. That company is special because they do NOT focus on German cars! No, instead they have been mainly focused on the Asian cars delivered here for decades. In this case they have taken care of a Kia Ceed GT.

These are a few subtle mods, with a not-too-subtle effect. The least subtle modification is of course that pink wrap, which gives the car its nickname 'Pink Lady'.

The rims are black and not at all subtle: they are the Barracuda Project 3.0 wheels in size 8.5 x 19 with 225/35R19 tires on them. So relatively high in diameter, but narrow in tread.

55 hp added

The car sits slightly lower on its wheels thanks to a set of Eibach lowering springs (Pro). If you want you can also order an ST X, ST XA or Eibach Pro Street coilover kit. Then you can set the height exactly as you want.

But there is more to make this smooth Kia a little stronger. The car is equipped with a roof spoiler, side skirts, front spoiler, diffuser and some small things finished in high-gloss black. The result is a subtly thick Kia Ceed GT, although the color scheme keeps it a bit subtle.

You can also contact Giacuzzo from a technical point of view. The 1.6 T-GDI engine is good for 205 hp, but after the installation of a sports exhaust with butterfly valve, BMC air filter and ECU, 260 hp is possible. All items can be ordered from Giacuzzo.

