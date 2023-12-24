Suara.com – iQOO is preparing to release the iQOO Neo9 smartphone range in China, which is scheduled to launch on December 27.

In recent days, the brand has continued to reveal important information about the Neo9 and Neo9 Pro models.

In the latest update, iQOO has shared a poster that reveals the specifications of the main and ultra-wide cameras on the Neo9 Pro model.

Reporting from the Gizmochina page, Monday (25/12/2023), the following specifications for the iQOO Neo9 Pro camera were revealed.

The iQOO Neo9 Pro differentiates itself as a performance-focused sub-flagship smartphone, different from the conventional triple camera setup consisting of a main, ultra-wide and macro/telephoto lenses.

Instead, it opts for a dual camera setup, combining a main and ultra-wide sensor.

Bocoran iQOO Neo9 Pro. (Gizmochina)

This is the same as that found in the camera-focused Vivo X100 flagship product, which was launched last November in China.

The Neo9 Pro is set to feature a powerful 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary camera, likely equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS).

Complementing this, the device will include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 camera sensor dedicated to capturing expansive ultra-wide shots.

As per other reports, the iQOO Neo9 Pro will have a 6.78-inch OLED display offering 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The Dimensity 9300 powered device may have 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The device will pack a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

It will run on Android 14 based OriginOS 4.

iQOO Neo9 Pro will also have other features, such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, IR blaster, and x-axis linear motor.

Currently, there is no information regarding the price of the device.

Bocoran iQOO Neo9. (Weibo)

It is estimated that the iQOO Neo9 Pro will come in three colors, such as Flighting Black, Nautical Blue, and Red and White Soul.