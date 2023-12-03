loading…

Explosion rocks Catholic Mass service in the Philippines, three people die. Photo/Al Jazeera

MANILA – Security authorities say at least three people were killed and nine injured in an explosion at a Catholic Mass in Filipina . The incident occurred at the Mindanao State University (MSU) gymnasium in Marawi city on Sunday morning.

In 2017, the city was the site of five months of fighting between government forces and ISIS-linked militants.

The university said it was deeply saddened and shocked by the violence, which it described as senseless and horrific.

“Violence has no place in a civilized society, and this is very abhorrent in a higher education institution like MSU,” said the university.

“We stand in solidarity with our Christian community and everyone affected by this tragedy,” continued the statement as reported by the BBC, Sunday (3/12/2023).

The university added that additional security staff had been deployed on its campus and all academic activities would be suspended until further notice.

