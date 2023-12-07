It seems that we have a very curious publication related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time focused on a glitch.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

We can confirm that there is a glitch that allows you to put the camera in first person. A bug has already been discovered that allows you to view the world from a first-person perspective at any time in the game.

The process to activate it is complex, it requires following a series of specific steps which include the ‘storage’ glitch. Once completed, opening the camera or viewfinder will disappear the user interface, allowing you to explore Hyrule from this new perspective.

Although offers no in-game benefits, is a curious experiment for those interested in discovering the game world in a different way. You can see it below:

Don’t hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente