In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover the new feline excitement with Zombie Kittens, the successor to Exploding Kittens, now at an incredible price on Amazon: only 17.99 euros. Ideal to give as a gift or enjoy with the family, these games promise fun and laughter in every game.

Board games are an excellent option to liven up family gatherings, especially during Christmas. They are perfect for gifts and offer hours of fun and laughter.

In this context, the creators of Exploding Kittensthe game that combined the excitement of Russian roulette with the charm of kittens, bring us a new equally exciting proposal: Zombie Kittensnow with an unmissable offer of 17.99 euros.

Exploding Kittens: Zombie Kittens for 17.99 euros

Zombie Kittens: a new dimension of feline fun

Zombie Kittens Takes the fun of Exploding Kittens to a new level with an “undead” twist. This game keeps all players involved until the end, alive or zombified. The premise is simple but full of unexpected twists: the last living (or undead) player wins.

Besides, you can play Zombie Kittens on its own or combine it with Exploding Kittens to unlock a “mega game” with up to 5 players or more, if you combine it with other versions of Exploding Kittens.

The big news in Zombie Kittens is the special Zombie Kitten card, which gives you the power to bring dead players back into the game. This new dynamic adds an extra layer of strategy and surprise, ensuring that each match is unique and exciting.

One of the most interesting features of Zombie Kittens is the ability to continue playing even after “exploding”. This quirk keeps all players on the edge of their seats, as no one is truly out of the game until a winner is decided.

Exploding Kittens: a modern classic

Exploding Kittensnow also available for 17.99 euros, is a game that needs no introduction. Winner of the Game of the Year award and with more than 10 million copies soldthis card game is a perfect combination of simplicity and fun.

Suitable for children and adults, it can be learned in just two minutes. If you draw an Exploding Kitten, you explode and lose, but with 56 different cardseach game is a new adventure.

Both Zombie Kittens and Exploding Kittens are perfect games for any occasion. Whether it's family game night, a day at the beach, a road trip, or even a night out with friends, these games are guaranteed to entertain and laugh. With simple rules but gameplay full of unexpected twists, these games are ideal for players of all ages.

Zombie Kittens and Exploding Kittens are two gems in the world of board games, and they are now available at a discounted price on Amazon. Don't miss the opportunity to add these fun and strategic proposals to your collection. Perfect to give as a gift or enjoy during the Christmas holidays: Get ready to burst out laughing with these feline games!

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.