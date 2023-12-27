The series What would happen if…? has brought us a brutal alternative reality to the MCU. But… What is Marvel 1602?

Attention, MCU fans! Season 2 of What If…? (What If…?) has shaken the foundation of comics and taken viewers to an alternative reality of extraordinary dimensions. But what exactly is Marvel 1602 and how is it impacting the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here I tell you everything, from the point of view of a true fan!

The latest episode, What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?, has fulfilled Neil Gaiman's wishes, but what does this intriguing adventure have in store for us? The story follows Peggy Carter, who faces a life-or-death situation with Steve Rogers under the control of the Red Room.

However, the turn of events is much bigger than we expected.

Hang on a minute! Before revealing more secrets, here comes the bombshell news: Marvel is giving life to the incredible world of Neil Gaiman with Marvel 1602. This adaptation to the Elizabethan era is the materialization of the famous writer's long-awaited dream, something that has been in the making for years. This series, which mixes superheroes in an unexpected historical context, could be the Fantastic Four's entry into the MCU. Incredible true!

In the comic book world, Earth-311 is a temporary amalgamation of superheroes like Doctor Strange, Wanda, Magneto and others, born 400 years earlier than usual. The cause? Steve Rogers was thrown back in time by the villainous Purple Man and the time rift remains open, shaking the foundations of reality!

But that's not all: Count Otto Von Doom (or Doctor Doom) has Machiavellian plans and has the Fantastic Four under his control. And what about Queen Elizabeth I and her involvement? Well, I won't spoil the fun for you, but I assure you that the stakes are high.

Although the Marvel 1602 comic has its own twist, the adaptation in What If…? presents a unique version: Captain America emerges as the key piece to solve the problems in this new reality. The next episode, What If… The Avengers Gathered in 1602?, will show us an interconnected plan that could significantly impact the MCU in live action.

Get ready for the amazing and exciting world of “What If…?” and keep your eyes wide open! Will this be the beginning of the Fantastic Four in the MCU? Only time will tell!

