The author of the novel Leave the world behindRumaan Alam, has spoken about the ending of Sam Esmail’s film adaptation, which recently premiered on Netflix (Spoiler Warning).

Leave the world behind, is a film based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam (who has also participated in the adaptation of it), the story follows the Sanford family, who takes a vacation trip from Brooklyn to Long Island. Their rental house is amazing, the kids are happy. However, the vacation begins to go wrong when a series of inexplicable events begin to happen, a ship ends up running aground on the beach, because satellite navigation systems have failed globally, and communications do not work either.

Things get even weirder, when two strangers, GH Scott (Mahershala Ali) and Ruth Scott (Myha’la), knock on the door and claim to own the property. They have also traveled from the city and say there has been a blackout. As the world around them falls apart, both families are forced to depend on each other to survive.

At the end of Leave the world behind, George and Clay Sanford (Ethan Hawke) team up to find medicine for the latter’s son, Archie. This leads them to the house of George’s contractor, Danny (Kevin Bacon). However, he is not willing to help them, and sees them as a threat. However, after a few very tense moments, they end up reaching an agreement with him, but not before Danny mentions a nearby “doomsday bunker.” which one of their clients, the Thorne family, built in secret.

As they get back in the car to head home, George reflects on Danny’s irrational behavior and finally understands that the apocalypse will turn everyone into merciless monsters. He makes a pact with Clay: they must take care of each other and seek refuge in the Thornes’ doomsday bunker. They drive home to find their respective families.

All of this happens while Amanda (Myha’la) and Ruth (Julia Roberts) search for Rose in the woods. The Samfords’ youngest daughter had left the house in search of help, since she seems to be the only one to realize that they cannot wait for anyone to come help the two families.

In the end Friends was the key to survival

This leads Rose to the Scott neighbors’ house that she had seen in the distance looking for the group of deer that was so disturbing to her. The pristine looking house is completely intact and abandoned. While she wanders the property, Rose finds an apocalyptic bunker in the basement. The same apocalyptic bunker Danny had mentioned to George and Clay.

It is equipped with food, water, electricity and even a shelf full of DVDs. Throughout the entire movie, Rose has been trying to watch the end of Friends and when she approaches the DVD collection, she finds it. Naturally, Rose grabs the disc, pops it into the DVD player, and presses play. As she introduces the series finale, the Rembrandts’ theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” plays over the film’s closing credits.

In the book, Rose leaves the neighbor’s house and collects supplies from there to take to the families. The interpretation is that finally both families will end up taking refuge in the bunker waiting for everything to end at one time or another.

Literally, all Rose wanted was to watch Friends. He made it clear from the moment his family arrived on Long Island. Every day, despite the apocalypse she was brewing, she just wanted to find a way to fix the TV or restore the Internet on her iPad so she could see how Ross and Rachel end up.

At one point in the film Rose tells her mother that she was thinking about an episode of The West Wing of the White House, in which someone told the president the story of a man who drowned because he hoped that God would help him, however when he drowned and reproached God for not coming to his aid, God told him that he had sent him help and he refused to accept it. Rose sees those signs, but her family refuses to believe her and she doesn’t want to end up like the drowned man, and of course she refuses not to find out what happens to her with Ross and Rachel at the end of Friends.

Rose realizes that if she wanted to survive, she would have to save herself, and that’s what prompted her to leave. Surely if her family had taken her seriously, they would have gotten to the bunker sooner without having to risk their lives like in the highway scene, or having to confront Danny about Archie’s medications.

However, many have criticized that the film’s ending is ambiguous, as it does not reveal what caused the apocalyptic events, nor does it offer a happy ending for the families.

In an interview with Variety, Alam said that the ending of Leave the World Behind is an invitation to reflection

“The ending is an invitation for the audience to think about what is happening and what it could mean,” Alam said. “There is no definitive answer, and that’s what makes it so powerful.” Alam also spoke about the decision not to offer a happy ending for the families. “I don’t think it’s satisfying for the public to see families reunite and everything go back to normal,” Alam said. “This is a story about chaos and uncertainty, and the ending reflects that.”

The ending of Leave the World Behind has been the subject of debate among critics and viewers. Some have praised the ambiguity of the ending, while others have expressed disappointment at the lack of resolution.

Regardless of how it is interpreted, the end of Leave the world behind It’s a reminder that the world is an unpredictable place.

