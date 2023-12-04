loading…

Experts explain that Israel actually lost the war against Hamas because this Palestinian militant group was able to survive and failed Israel’s war objectives in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – This scene is a familiar scene from many conflicts. The soldiers Israel lining up to get food from the outdoor canteen, guns slung over their shoulders, their boots muddy, and their shirts off.

An armored personnel carrier roared by, the roar of its engine temporarily drowning out the artillery boom. The officer shouted orders. Tired people jumped down from dusty vehicles and cursed.

Even during the recent ceasefire, areas behind Israel’s massive military offensive on Gaza remained busy. So did Hamas, which took advantage of the seven-day lull in hostilities to reorganize its battered troops and regroup some of its degraded capabilities.

At 6:45 a.m. last Friday, 15 minutes before the ceasefire ended, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into southern Israel.

Throughout the day, the app that most Israelis have on their phones to warn of incoming missiles beeps.

In the afternoon, drivers in Tel Aviv’s northern suburbs pulled over, abandoned their cars and lay down on the roadside dirt – a recommended routine when there are signs of incoming rockets.

What the Israeli military had prepared quickly became clear. At precisely 7.04 am, the first airstrike hit targets in Khan Younis in the southern part of Gaza.

About an hour later, a doctor at the city’s European hospital described his fears for the coming hours.

“First, they will go to emergency and then they will come to me,” said Paul Ley, an orthopedic surgeon at the International Committee of the Red Cross, who has been treating civilian casualties from Israeli airstrikes for weeks.

The wail of ambulance sirens could be heard in the distance as he spoke to The Observer, a program of The Guardian.