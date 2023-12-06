loading…

WEST BANK – Palestinian scientist, writer and human rights activist Mazin Qumsiyeh said Israel’s actions in Gaza were a genocide that the world had ignored.

According to him, Zionists in Israel want to dominate the Middle East and potentially surpass it. Not only that, Washington is territory controlled by the Zionists.

This opinion was expressed when speaking to Political Misfits Sputnik on Tuesday (5/12/2023).

When asked what would happen next in this conflict, Qumsiyeh said, “Disease, malnutrition and lack of water and medicine will soon lead to a civilian death toll that will quickly exceed the number of civilians killed by bombing.”

He then discussed what he believes are Israel’s plans after Gaza.

“That is Israel’s long-term plan, a new country to dominate the Middle East, where Israel holds hegemony. But in my opinion, this will not stop in the Middle East, this will continue because that is what the colonialist powers did,” warned Qumsiyeh.

He stressed, “I think China, Russia and other countries need to pay very close attention to Israel’s plans.”

Israel began heavy bombing of Gaza days after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 Israelis according to official figures.

Since then the Israeli colonial regime has launched a very brutal land campaign in Gaza. The racist apartheid regime promised to eliminate Hamas.