loading…

Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. The Pentagon says Israel will suffer strategic defeat in the war against Hamas in Gaza if it does not protect Palestinian civilians. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Pentagon boss or United States (US) Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin has said Israel will suffer strategic defeat in the war against Hamas in Gaza if Zionist forces do not protect Palestinian civilians.

What’s behind Austin’s statement? The fact is that instead of protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Zionist forces are carrying out massive massacres indiscriminately. According to Palestinian health authorities in Gaza, more than 16,000 residents have been killed since Israel’s air bombardment on October 7 and the continuing ground war.

US President Joe Biden’s administration appears to have slightly changed its stance regarding Israel’s war on Gaza after Tel Aviv resumed its operations in the strip.

“Austin is right–but when he says strategic defeat, no one in Congress or the Senate seems to understand what he’s talking about,” retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former US Department of Defense analyst, told Sputnik.

“A strategic defeat for Israel has in many ways occurred, as almost all of its Western allies have had to halt domestic demonstrations and free speech. These actions harm previously reliable public trust–and harm political parties and politicians in their own countries.”

Before the resumption of the war, several media sources quoted internal sources as saying that President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Israeli officials to exercise restraint in southern Gaza.

Furthermore, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the press that he wanted the temporary ceasefire to last longer during his visit to Tel Aviv last Thursday.

Then Austin warned Tel Aviv of “strategic defeat” if it did not protect Palestinian civilians. However, previously, Washington thwarted attempts at a Gaza ceasefire at the UN Security Council. What is behind this change in attitude?

The crux of the matter is that most Biden voters–including young Democrats, non-whites, Arab and Muslim Americans, and progressives–support Palestine and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. These groups demonstrate growing dissatisfaction with the US president’s support for Israel. Some Muslim voters have even vowed to reject the election altogether or vote against Joe Biden in 2024.

Axios in its analysis article argues that declining non-white and Arab/Muslim support in six key battleground states could hurt President Biden in his bid for re-election in 2024, especially considering that his rival; Donald Trump, has an advantage over him in five states that have not yet decided his choice.