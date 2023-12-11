loading…

The video of Palestinian prisoners surrendering and published by Israel is said to be simply manipulation and fabrication. Photo/Social Media

GAZA – The Israeli military has released a video purportedly showing suspected Hamas fighters arrested in the Jabalia refugee camp. Many parties criticized the video as mere manipulation and fabrication.

Why? This is the argument.

In the video, a man can be seen walking towards a soldier and handing him a rifle in his left hand, and a gun in his right hand. But it appears the clip was a doctored one, with a second, slightly different version also appearing online, raising questions about the video’s authenticity.

It is also known that the person in the video is a well-known man in Gaza, owner of an aluminum workshop, and was allegedly kidnapped in another city in northern Gaza.

Samuel Wooley, an expert on propaganda and technological manipulation at the University of Texas, said there was nothing new about the use of video to “manipulate public opinion” in war.

“Images can be faked and falsified in many ways. And that includes the use of Artificial Intelligence, including the use of computing tools,” he said, without commenting directly on the specific Israeli video, reported by Al Jazeera.

“We are seeing massive improvements in the quality of manipulated video, enabling the production of much more sophisticated and believable video than ever before.”

Meanwhile, Israel said it wanted to prevent further distribution of images showing Palestinians detained in the Gaza Strip stripped naked. This followed outrage over embarrassing photos shared by local media.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told public broadcaster Kan that circulating the images was “pointless” and insisted that suspects should be searched to ensure they were not carrying weapons or explosives.