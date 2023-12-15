Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have announced the release date of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game creating a new trailer.

The game will allow us to conduct research missions by driving a variety of off-road vehicles along treacherous routes, overcoming obstacles thanks to advanced technologies and high-tech tools. We will have to build and manage the operational base, equip the vehicles with essential gadgets such as drones or scanners to ensure the success of the expeditions. It will also be necessary to hire a team of world-class experts to improve field capabilities, unlocking new possibilities for exploration.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game sarà available on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch from March 5, 2024.

Previous article

Another Code: Recollection, demo available on the eShop