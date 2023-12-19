The rise of artificial intelligence is driving a new stage of digital transformation in many companies, even those whose business is strongly based on technology. The travel firm Expedia is a good example of this reality that we are witnessing.

Before the Internet became popular, the main way that travel agencies had to sell their products was their offices spread around the world. People met tourism experts there who helped them plan any trip with all the details.

First the Internet, now AI

Although there is still the possibility of agreeing and booking holidays in person with travel agent, it's no secret that most people use digital platforms to do so. And usually, a Google search is usually the first step.

The next step is usually to land on a travel page to continue the process. Expedia, according to The Verge, has set the ambitious goal of reducing its dependence on this first level, and is already working on the formula to achieve: artificial intelligence.

It is not that the American firm that was born as a division of Microsoft in 1996 has avoided AI until now, in fact, a large part of its system is supported by this technology, but now they want get on the AI ​​bandwagon generative to create a new proposal for clients.





The idea, they explain, is to use the 70 petabytes of data that they have collected throughout all these years in the business to set up a recommendation system based on algorithms. Specifically, it seeks to address that need that leads many to turn to search engines.

Expedia's top data management manager points out that this system would work. For example, when we do a search of “a place to vacation where it's not cold and it's not far from New York.” This can be done directly from the service, without paying for Google.

Additionally, the system is expected to be able to provide travel recommendations based on the user's previous trips and guide them through the reservation process. If Expedia's goal becomes a reality, it would be an achievement for the firm that would translate into less traffic for Google.

Part of the world appears to be migrating from what we know as traditional internet search to AI-based solutions such as chatbots. In fact, the search giant also has Bard, a chatbot that promises to improve significantly with Gemini.

Images: Expedia | Andrea De Santis | Steve Johnson

