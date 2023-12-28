The South Korean study SHIFT UP caught the attention of all players with the reveal of Stellar Blade, a title originally known as Project EVE. The share title will be distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainmentso it will be an exclusive for PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, there is bad news for players waiting for this attractive release. As you probably know, the launch of Stellar Blade was originally planned for this year, which obviously did not happen. Well, SHIFT UP just confirmed a delay for the project, which still does not have an exact date.

Stellar Blade will take even longer to reach PS5

Stellar Blade is one of the great promises of PS5 for 2024

Through the blog of PlayStation, Sony shared a list of the games that PlayStation 5 users will be able to enjoy throughout 2024. To the surprise of some, Stellar Blade is part of it. For better or worse, the game didn't debut this year, but now is assured for 2024.

The bad news is that the publication does not share a more precise release window. It only stands out that it is the first SHIFT UP game for consoles, so they are working hard to offer a engaging action and adventure experiencewhere the narrative will be important.

The companies also share that the title stars Eve, a heroine who will fight with great style against the Naytibas, who are wreaking havoc on Earth. Additionally, they promise that the game will look amazing and have a mature cut.

The title caught the attention of players since its reveal precisely because of its impressive visual appearance, its futuristic world, its dynamic combats and the elegance of its protagonist. For now, there are no further details of the project, so it is not clear whether it will arrive in the first or second half of 2024.

In this link you will find all the news related to Stellar Blade.

