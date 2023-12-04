An expansion of Alpine’s model range will ensure steady growth.

Of all the new brands that have been added in recent years, Alpine is still the coolest. Of course, it helps if the brand is all about motorsport, sports cars and really nothing else. Now the brand has to take a break. Not only in motorsport, but also in showrooms. The bitter seriousness is: they don’t make any money there in Dieppe yet.

Expansion of the Alpine model range

Now things are definitely going in the right direction and the sports car manufacturer has already sold more than 4,000 cars this year. It could just be a little more and they are working hard on that. Alpine is going to significantly expand its model range. At Auto-Moto they were allowed to take a look behind the scenes and revealed a few things.

Alpine A390

The most important new Alpine is the A390. That is not an Airbus, but an electric crossover. How could it be different? Now such a car type is at odds with what Alpine stands for (light, agile). But how many examples do you want of brands that were JUST able to survive thanks to a crossover?



This is the concept of the Mégane E-Tech, we think the Alpine A390 will look similar to this! d

It’s what the market wants and since Alpine can shop in Renault’s warehouses, it’s not like they have to develop a car from the valve caps up. The A390 will be unveiled at the end of 2024 and reach showrooms in 2025. The car is on the CMF-EV platform and will have around 400 hp.

Alpine A290

A car we are eagerly awaiting is the Alpine A290. That is the Alpine version of the Renault 5, an electric city car. So it is actually the successor to the Clio RS, which has not been available since this generation of Clios.



This is the A290 concept version.

The electric hot hatch will initially be available with 220 hp, later more engines will follow with outputs of 150 to 280 hp. The braking system comes from the A110. The weight will remain below 1,500 kg.

Alpine A110 ‘RS’

The A110 is not being stopped completely yet. There seems to be much more in store for the sports car. Apparently there will be an extra heavy version under the name ‘A110 RS’. This car should be faster on the Nurburgring Nordschleife than the Porsche Cayman 718 GT4, which takes 7 minutes 28 seconds.



This is the Pikes Peak racing version of the A110. Maybe nice for inspiration.

The upgrades include aerodynamics, weight distribution and Esteban Ocon. The latter in particular will help. According to sources, the car would be 10 seconds faster. A second generation A110 is also planned. This will arrive in 2026 and will be fully electric.

The end of the A110 is in sight. This is mainly due to none other than the EU. The regulations regarding new cars are so strict that it makes no sense for Alpine to have the car meet the safety requirements. Items such as lane-keeping assistance and an emergency braking function will be mandatory from July 2024. The only way to circumvent this rabid measure is to limit production to 1,500 units per year. Expansion of the model range at Alpine is therefore desperately needed.

