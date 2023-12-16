The entry of the State into Stellantis, pressure from the Meloni government. John Elkann says no

The galaxy of the Agnelli-Elkann empire is reorganized

The structure of Giovanni Agnelli Bv is changing, the company at the head of the empire born around the old Fiat and today at the head of industrial giants such as Ferrari, Stellantis and CNH. Il Sole 24 Ore reports on this today, explaining how “the maxi buyback of treasury shares was completed in the Exor subsidiary and the 750 million flash takeover bid concluded, including cancellation of shares and internal compensation, John Elkann and his December came within a whisker of 40% of the Dutch box following an important descent by Andrea Agnelli, who, as the second largest shareholder of the family safe with almost 12%, cut his share by 25%, falling below the 9% threshold”.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, “a significant transition, which comes one year after Umberto's son left the Juventus presidency after 12 years at Continassa and the subsequent withdrawal from the other positions he held in the Exor universe. In this new internal repositioning, there is also a significant revision of the overall balance of the Dutch box: with a brand new governance, the 100 shareholders and the eleven family branches disappear to leave room for three reference blocks, the Giovanni Agnelli Group, the Agnelli and the Nasi Group, who become the sole interlocutors in the appointment of representatives on the boards of Giovanni Agnelli Bv and the subsidiary Exor”.

As Il Sole 24 Ore always explains, December, the company headed by Giovanni Agnelli's heirs comes within a whisker of 40%. “A significant stake that allows Elkann to have a unique position as a single shareholder in the Amsterdam vehicle which owns 53% of Exor and 80% of the voting rights. To do this, and therefore to increase the share, Dicembre bought from the heirs of Umberto Agnelli. At the beginning of 2023, the share in Andrea's hands was 11.85%, a package that made John Elkann's cousin the second largest shareholder in the family safe. Today, the branch's weight has fallen to 8.9%. Therefore, Andrea Agnelli made cash for 2.95%, shares that were repurchased by December, an operation that according to what we understand would have been started at the end of 2022 and completed in 2023″.

