Exor, 2.2 billion in cash for investments. 1.7 billion already allocated

Exor It still has 2.2 billion euros in cash available for investments. Of these, 1.7 billion are already allocated, while 500 million in cash are available. This is what emerges dall’Investor day of the holding company.

Cash generation between 2022 and 2024 – considering the sale of PartnerRe and dividends collected by subsidiaries – amounts to approximately 10 billion euros, of which 3.5 billion were invested, among other things, in the purchase, for example, of 15% of Philipsof a share in Merieux Institute and in the capital increase of Juventus1.7 billion in investments (including Ingot e Ventures), 1.3 billion were allocated to the buyback of Exor shares and 600 million to debt reduction.

Elkann (Exor): “Always open to new investment opportunities”

Come Exor we are always open to new investment opportunities both for strengthening within our companies and externally in the sectors of our interest. This was stated by the CEO of Exor John Elkann. “We are convinced of our discipline in capital and debt management,” she concluded.

Elkann: “Philips difficulties will be resolved, for us opportunities”

Philips was the ‘most important investment’ in 2023, and is ‘very consistent with what we do in Exor: we are shareholders of listed companies and we have relationships with these companies, we are present on the board of directors and we interact with those who manage them”, he said John Elkann,

Exor purchased 15% of Philips and is the first shareholder with an option to increase to 20%. “Philips – he underlined Elkann – it’s an interesting opportunity, the company has problems that we believe will be resolved. The activities it carries out are very good, the plan presented at the beginning of the year is ambitious and if we look to 2023 the company is performing in line with the plan. The difficulties he is facing are well known, what is important is what he is doing to overcome these difficulties linked to actions of the past. We discussed with them to understand these difficulties and how solvable they are, and we are convinced of this.”

Philips recorded a negative performance on the stock market in Amsterdam after the Food and Drug Administration American warned patients of a safety problem, as had also happened in June 2021, for a machine produced by the group for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Elkann said that Exor did not take advantage of the drop in Philips’ share price to take advantage of the option and purchase additional shares to increase its stake to 20%.

