A new franchise of AAA action-adventure and sci-fi role-playing games arrives from Archetype Entertainment.

Join the conversation

The first announcement of The Game Awards 2023 has been Exodusthe start of a new franchise of AAA action-adventure and science fiction role-playing games from the hand of Archetype Entertainment. “After fleeing a dying Earth, humanity has found a new home in a hostile galaxy. Here, we stand to lose in this final battle for survival. Take on the role of Itinerant: the last hope of humanity“.

Exodus will offer Intense action combat while exploring the stars in a universe full of possibilities that will force players to face the consequences of their decisions over time. In fact, its world created with an incredible level of detail in collaboration with award-winning science fiction authors will introduce the impact of Time Dilation, a catalyst that impacts game decisions and relationships.

The game, in development for PS5, Xbox Series and PCdoes not have a launch window, so we will have to wait a while to receive news about this promising project that has been announced in a night full of announcements such as Windblown, the new product from the creators of Dead Cells.

Join the conversation