During the gala of the The Game Awards (TGA), the publisher Level Infinite and the developer Sharkmob they unveiled the video game Exoborne, the studio’s promising new original title. Developed for PC and consoles, this open-world tactical extraction shooter places you squarely in a world torn apart by the apocalyptic forces of nature. A game of which we were able to see its first steps with the developers and that showed us an innovative and risky bet, a breath of fresh air for games of this profile.

the shooter Exoborne it places you in a world to explore

Humanity faces an unprecedented global collapse. After the failure of the last great hope, Project Rebirth, our world has become a hostile place. You will explore an area of ​​the southeastern United States brutally devastated by the forces of nature. Exoborne invites players to write their own stories by participating in public events, facing constant threats and completing dangerous missions. Adventurers can even experience epic confrontations in the middle of a tornado.

Exoborne is a new tactical extraction shooter, with an open world set in the United States plunged into the apocalypse, transformed by the most extreme forces of nature. The game invites players to write their own stories with each incursion into the world and each time they participate in public events, face the constant threats of the world itself and complete dangerous missions. They will even experience epic shootouts in the middle of a tornado.

We can throw our rivals into the heart of a tornado, or make a mountain of rocks fall on them. But seeing the opponents fly in a tornado will be the ambition of all the players.

Players take on the role of the Reborn, extraordinary survivors equipped with an implant that allows them to use powerful Exo-Rigs. Armed with this epic technology, they can thrive in a world filled with warring factions, deadly forces of nature, and other Reborn. Using the capabilities of their Exo-Rigs, players will be able to resist the relentless forces of nature and channel their power into combat and movement, achieving apocalyptic power.

Fabricate and you will win, Sharkmob’s big bet

With big risks comes big rewards, and this has never been more evident than when players head into the heart of a storm to find the best technology possible, but will they be able to bring it back home? Crafting new objects and equipment from the vestiges of technology that players find around the world will allow them to face unexpected challenges. Meanwhile, the risks will increase incessantly and the fear of losing absolutely everything will always be present. Exoborne offers different levels of difficulty, as well as the promise of challenging and rewarding endgame content.

The skill when making and improving objects, equipment and weapons will be vital to winning and advancing in the game. Exploration will be another requirement to survive in a constantly changing post-apocalyptic world. Natural events can be used in our favor or against us, which gives the game that point of randomness necessary to make it even more attractive.

What’s wrong with it Exoborne that other shooters don’t have?

When a shooter is launched on the market the big question arises, what is it going to give me that other shooters don’t? The truth is that the proposal is very fresh, innovative and with unique characteristics.

The forces of nature they act through elemental chaos in a world that constantly alters the conditions

Los Exo-Rigs They allow you to unlock powerful abilities, which not only enhance vertical scrolling, but, if chosen wisely, allow the player to benefit from the powers of nature.

The verticality is crucial in an upside-down world, allowing new opportunities for exploration and combat

Craftsmanship and customization They allow players to survive in their own style, unlocking new equipment as they progress through the world of Exoborne

Public events and missions Increase risks and opportunities, allowing players to choose their own challenges

Extraction mechanics intensifies the excitement and reaches its peak at the end of the game: risk everything or wait for a better opportunity, it’s your choice

The exciting and dynamic story Sets the stage for future content updates and new world mysteries yet to be discovered

“premium” game with regular updates in real time

All the information on the final launch of this game can be followed through the different channels of the creator studio: