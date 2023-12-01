Lies of P is a game that surprised first because of the similarity it had with Bloodborne and then because it met the expectations it generated from it. Thanks to this success, his study, NEOWIZgained renown and apparently one of those interested in working closely with her is PlayStation.

Sony has been known for carrying out alliances with companies like Square Enix, but also for being the company that most supports indie studios with initiatives such as the China Hero Project and the India Hero Project, which serves as a incubator of promising projects at the same time that ensures its arrival on PlayStation systems.

Well, after the purchase of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft, many have wondered how Sony will respond to such an acquisition and obviously it will not do so through a similar purchase, but through the alliances that characterize it and apparently it has set your sights on various Korean studies.

PlayStation will partner with Lies of P studio

We know this thanks to a report from the South Korean media MTN, which indicates that Sony would be interested in forming alliances with companies such as Pearl Abyss (Crimson Desert, Black Desert), Com2uS (Summoners War: Sky Arena) y NEOWIZ.

These alliances would include the equity investment by Sony. This means that future productions from these companies would ensure their arrival on PlayStation platforms, as occurs with titles from the China Hero Project, for example. The report even talks about “secure exclusive content“.

Will NEOWIZ close an agreement with PlayStation?

If this sounds like a already seen It is because just a few days ago we informed you that Sony would have closed agreements with the South Korean companies NCSoft and SHIFT UP (Blade & Soul, Guild Wars) (Stellar Blade, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE). This report dates back to mid-2023 and draws attention now because it also mentioned these 2 companies and, now that they have become a reality, it seems that it is a matter of time before the alliances with the Lies of P studio and company become official .

These Sony associations would occur after Japan y South Korea They will work this year to forget about the tension that exists between the two to start working together.

It is important to mention, however, that titles from other Sony initiatives, although they have arrived on PlayStation first, have also appeared on other consoles, such as Nintendo Switch, so it is known for sure how these new alliances that it is preparing will work.

In case you missed it: NEOWIZ is already working on DLC for Lies of P and even its sequel.

Did you expect Sony to ally with South Korean video game companies? Tell us in the comments.

