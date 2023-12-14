Pablo Berger's first animated film, Robot Dreams is now in theaters and you can see an exclusive trailer here

Robot Dreams is the first animated film directed by Goya winner Pablo Berger. Produced by Arcadia Motion Pictures, with which the director already worked on Snow White y Abracadabra, The film has been selected for more than 100 festivals around the world.

ROBOT DREAMS, follows DOG, a lonely dog ​​who lives in Manhattan. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a friend. Their friendship grows, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of New York in the eighties. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT on the beach. Will they meet again?

In the scene that we show you below we can follow Dog with his robot walking and accessing the New York subway. You can see it below:

About the movie

Robot Dreams It had its world premiere at the Cannes Festival, where it managed to confirm its global distribution. After winning the Contrechamp Grand Prix at the Annecy Animated Film Festival, the film had its North American premiere at the Toronto Festival.

The national premiere of the film, which has recently been selected among the five films that can compete for the Best Animated Film award at the European Film Awards. At the Sitges Film Festival, it won the Grand Prize of the Public of the Official Section. Recently, the film won the special jury prize at the Animation is Film festival in Los Angeles.

In the director's words, Robot Dreams It is “a story about friendship, its importance and its fragility” and also its director's love letter to New York, the city where he lived for a decade. The script, signed by Berger himself, is an adaptation of the successful graphic novel of the same name by the American artist Sara Varon.

robot dreams fotograma

The film team

The visual and sound world that Dog and Robot inhabit has been created thanks to the collaboration of a great team with experience in both animation and live action. José Luis Ágreda is the art director, who already succeeded with the animated feature film Buñuel in the Turtle Labyrinth (2019). The Belgian Benoît Feroumont is the animation director of Robot Dreams and the unforgettable animated films Welcome to Belleville and The Book of Kells (nominated for the Oscar for best animated film in 2009).

Alfonso Villalonga is the regular composer of the soundtracks of Pablo Berger's films since Snow White and for which he won the Goya for best OST. The team is completed by the renowned editor (and director) Fernando Franco who already worked with Berger on Snow White; sound designer Fabiola Ordoyo who also worked with Berger on Abracadabra and who won a Goya for As Bestas by Rodrigo Sorogoyen; and production director Julian Larrauri, winner of the Goya for Mortadelo y Filemón.

The producers

The production company of Robot Dreams, Arcadia Motion Pictures (Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia), is one of the most important film production companies in our country. Last year he swept the Spanish box office and at the Goya awards with his film As Bestas, with which he also attended the Cannes festival.

ROBOT DREAMS is produced by ARCADIA MOTION PICTURES and the Navarrese production company LOKIZ FILMS, in co-production with NOODLES PRODUCTION and LES FILMS DU WORSO (France), in association with ELLE DRIVER and MAMA FILMS, with the participation of RTVE, Movistar+, Canal+ and Cine+ , with financing from ICAA, support from ICEC, Eurimages, CNC and MEDIA, in association with La Banque Postale and the participation of Triodos Bank.



