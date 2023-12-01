Today the winner of the jury prize at SUNDANCE 2023, SCRAPPER, was released and we bring you an exclusive clip from the film

The film, which was awarded the Jury Prize at the Sundance Festival, one of the highest distinctions of the contest. It is a favorite of the 2023 BIFA Awards, with 14 nominations, including Best Film, Director, Screenplay and Ensemble Performance.

‘SCRAPPER’, the British revelation of the year, stars newcomer Lola Campbell and Harris Dickinson, star of ‘THE TRIANGLE OF SADNESS’ and ‘TRUST’, among others. At Cinemascomics we bring you a small preview so you can enjoy Campbell’s fantastic performance.

About Scrapper

Starring newcomer Lola Campbell and Harris Dickinson, one of the actors of the moment (The Triangle of Sorrow, Kingsman, Trust), the film had its world premiere at the Sundance Festival, where it won the Jury Prize. It has recently been released in the United Kingdom, where it has become a success with the public.

Written and directed by the British Charlotte Regan, and with photography by Molly Manning Walker (‘How to have sex’), the film investigates the relationship between an absent father and his daughter in a tender and luminous way. This is the director’s first feature film.

SYNOPSIS

Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl, lives alone and happily in her London apartment, filling it with magic. One day, her father, whom she does not know, appears and forces her to face reality. Charlotte Regan has directed numerous music videos and short films that have been seen at the main international film festivals. His films, often centered on working-class characters, have been presented at the Toronto Film Festival (short film, Standby), the BFI – London Film Festival, Sundance and the Berlinale (Fry-Up, short film), and in Toronto and the BFI (Dodgy Dave, short film).

SCRAPPER arrives in our theaters on November 24 distributed by Caramel Films.

