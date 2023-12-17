The Grand Final of La Voz 2023 has become a great music festival to meet the best voice in this country. Elsa Tortonda, together with Luis Fonsi, was proclaimed champion of the fifth edition of the format on Antena 3.

The coaches celebrated by singing The Best Night of My Life in a spectacular start. We have experienced the Final behind the cameras, with exclusive images from the backstage where guests like Maldita Nerea, Morat, Manuel Carrasco or Danny Ocean have dedicated a few words to us before performing.

Do you want to experience with us what the Grand Final of La Voz 2023 has been like? Find out in the video above