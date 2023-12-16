Marco Tronchetti, Diana Bracco, Emma Marcegaglia, Gianfelice Rocca, and Alessandro Spada

Confindustria, Antonio Gozzi has to deal with Orsini. The challenge for the presidency. Latest rumors

The race for the seat of Confindustria comes to life. According to what Affaritaliani.it can report, there would have been a dinner at the home of Diana Bracco. Around the table, in addition to the hostess, Gianfelice Rocca, Emma Marcegaglia, Marco Tronchetti Provera with the trust Antonio Calabròthe president of Assolombarda Alessandro Spada and some vice-president of the “major shareholder” of Viale dell'Astronomia.

Topic of the evening, ça va sans dire, the future of Confindustria. Starting from a certainty: Carlo Bonomi's management which is coming to an end is considered a failure by all the “big names” of Lombardy business. After the clear judgment on the president's actions, we moved on to the selection of names. Who for post-Bonomi? Without any particular surprises it emerged that the chosen one would be Antonio Gozzi. Who would still have to contend with the very strong candidacy of Emanuele Orsini which – it is worth repeating – currently remains in pole position.

READ ALSO: Exclusive/ Confindustria, here is Antonio Gozzi's secret team

READ ALSO: Confindustria, Brescia says no to Orsini. Gozzi warms up, and Pasini…

Two other names that emerged: Marco Bonometti and Giovanni Brugnoli. But on both came a up there Enough dry. For the first, because it would not have the support of its territorial, that of Brescia, due to bad relations with Giuseppe Pasini, authentic deus of the candidacy of Gozzi. For the second because here a fracture of the territorial of Varese is discounted. Who would even push for an interim presidency, let's say for two years, for Brugnoli.

The dinner ended with a promise from those present to try to direct a growing share of voters towards the name of Gozzi. The candidates at the moment seem to be, in addition to the president of Federacciai it's at Orsini, the same too Brugnoli, Enrico Carraro and Alberto Marenghi. But all three suffer from various vulnerabilities: the first being supported only by its territory, the second having Confindustria Veneto, the region from which it comes, against its own; the third because having been indicated by Bonomi suffers from voters' disaffection towards the current president. The shadow committee, which Affaritaliani.it had announced in previewmeets again after the stalemate in September. Will it be a more fruitful meeting?

Subscribe to the newsletter