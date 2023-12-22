Edoardo Garrone ready to run for president of Confindustria

Once upon a time it would have been said: sensational in Viale dell'Astronomia. After Alberto Marenghi, after Antonio Gozzi, after Emanuele Orsini, now another candidacy for the presidency of Confindustria is about to emerge: it is Edoardo Garrone. Who, according to what Affaritaliani.it can reconstruct, paraded yesterday in front of a small group of “big” Milanese entrepreneurs, a true parterre de roi. The meeting was interlocutory, but the impression it made on those present it was very positive.



Garrone is currently president of Sole 24 Ore but above all he has a long past in Confindustria: he was president of the Youth group in 2000 and vice-president with Luca Cordero di Montezemolo from 2004 to 2008. It is natural to think, however, that the Genoese entrepreneur's candidacy was formulated to go against Gozzi. Also because Liguria, in terms of size and weight, cannot compete with other territories such as Lombardy or Emilia Romagna. Curious that just yesterday Giovanni Mondini, president of Confindustria Liguria, declared in an interview with a local newspaper that his association is ready to support Gozzi. Curious because Mondini is vice president and member of the strategic committee of Erg, the company he owns of the Garrone family.

Gozzi, for his part, continues his electoral campaign which, after the indiscretions of Affaritaliani.it, he had to bring forward. The initial idea, in fact, was to announce its availability after the Christmas holidays, with great fanfare. But the path is clear: his great supporter is Giuseppe Pasini, who – it seems – is organizing dinners and initiatives to consolidate the world of steel and steelmaking in general (it is even said that companies relating to the sale of and the management of ferrous scrap) to help Gozzi.

Except that Garrone represents a significant stumbling block. By name, tradition and also by the company it manages, it is a real “big” that turns the hands of time back several years. Among other things, he is president of the Gaslini hospital in Genoa, one of the “heaviest” institutions in the city. And there are those who whisper that his candidacy was made from a position of “strength”: he considers himself superior to Gozzi, but also to the other candidates they have held, at most, the position of vice president, while Garrone has been hanging out in Viale dell'Astronomia for almost 25 years. Furthermore, the descent into the field of a giant is the plastic demonstration of the awareness of the negative slope undertaken by Confindustria in the last period.

Finally, a note on Alberto Marenghi. The person chosen by Carlo Bonomi to succeed him at the moment would still have a fair amount of votes, which however is being emptied given the new names that have emerged in recent weeks. At this point it seems increasingly likely that the Mantuan entrepreneur may decide to move towards an alliance with the most accredited candidate, in order to win a powerful vice-presidency for this four-year period. Aiming, perhaps, for 2028. He already seems to have a first opponent for the next race in Viale dell'Astronomia: Marco Gay. We'll see, in the meantime let's start enjoying this fight which, from being sleepy and almost predictable, is becoming increasingly heated and compelling.



