On Sunday, the Meteorological Authority issued heat wave warnings in the state of Western Australia, the neighboring Northern Territory, and the state of Queensland in the east, warning that temperatures in some areas could reach about 45 degrees Celsius.

In Perth, the capital of Western Australia, the country's largest state, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, more than five degrees above the average temperature in a month.​​December, according to meteorological data.

Eastern Australia has been hit by fires this month due to the El Niño phenomenon, a weather pattern in which unusually warm temperatures in the Pacific Ocean trigger heatwaves, cyclones, droughts and wildfires.

The Western Australia State Emergency Services Agency said on its website that there were more than 20 bushfires burning on Sunday, including an out-of-control fire near Pemberton, a town of about 5,000 people about 320 kilometers south of Perth.

A spokesman for the Fire and Emergency Services Department said in a statement that the department expects weather conducive to the outbreak of more severe fires starting Sunday afternoon, as a hot and dry wave accompanied by winds struck a large part of the state, including the capital, Perth.

The administration also warned of the increased possibility of fires in many areas of Western Australia, and said that more than a thousand firefighters participated in fighting fires statewide during the past five days.

A large part of the eastern coast of Australia witnessed heavy rains, and the Meteorological Service issued flood and severe thunderstorm warnings late on Sunday in parts of New South Wales, the country's largest state in terms of population, and its capital, Sydney.