In short: this was not an accident, but malicious intent, according to Allianz. To prove its own right, the insurer wants to hear witnesses. The court previously put a stop to this because Allianz was said to be on a 'fishing expedition'. The compensation was also rejected at the time, because the Enschede resident had not sufficiently substantiated his damage. In short, both parties were left empty-handed then and they are doing so again now.