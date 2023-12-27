Suara.com – Firli Bahuri was asked 22 questions when he was questioned as a suspect in the extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, said the inspection lasted almost 11 hours from 10.00 to 20.30 WIB.

“Investigators asked 22 questions to the FB suspect,” Trunoyudo told reporters, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

Dozens of questions, said Trunoyudo, related to assets or property belonging to Firli, his wife, children and family which were not listed in the State Administrator's Wealth Report or LHKPN.

“These include assets located in Yogyakarta (Bantul and Sleman), Sukabumi, Bogor, Bekasi and Jakarta,” he said.

Apart from looking into assets, investigators also asked for a list of mitigating witnesses or a de charge submitted by Firli. Previously, Firli presented four mitigating witnesses, namely Professor of Law at Al-Azhar University Suparji Ahmad, former member of Komnas HAM Natalius Pigai, criminal law expert Romli Atmasasmita, and Deputy Chair of the Corruption Eradication Commission Alexander Marwata.

Of the four mitigating witnesses presented by Firli, two of them were questioned at Polda Metro Jaya on December 12 2023. Then one witness asked to be postponed and another, namely Alexander Marwata, refused or objected.

“The purpose of the examination or request for additional information on suspect FB today is the interest of suspect FB in adding new mitigating witnesses (a de charge), beyond those explained in the minutes of the suspect's examination on December 1 2023,” explained Trunoyudo.

Not Arrested

The National Police did not detain Firli after being questioned as a suspect in the SYL extortion case for the third time.

Based on Suara.com's monitoring, Firli left the Police Criminal Investigation Building, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta at around 20.30 WIB.

Firli, who was wearing a brown shirt, just looked down while giving a namaste greeting. He then rushed to the car under the tight guard of his aide without giving any information to the media crew who had been waiting since morning.