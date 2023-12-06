loading…

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dropped leaflets in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, which quoted verses from the Koran about how the unjust people of the time of the Prophet Noah were swept away by floods. Photo/Maariv

GAZA – Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dropped leaflets in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday quoting verses from the Koran about how the unjust people of the time of the Prophet Noah were swept away by floods.

For the residents of Gaza, Palestine, the IDF’s actions have gone too far. The aim of dropping leaflets citing this argument was that Gaza residents felt they were considered unjust by the Israeli Zionist regime.

In fact, more than 16,000 Palestinians, including 40 percent of them children, have been killed by Israeli bombardment indiscriminately since October 7.

“Then they were hit by a great flood, while they were the tyrants,” reads the translation of an Arabic-language leaflet dropped by the IDF in Khan Younis.

The leaflet also contains the Star of David logo and the IDF emblem.

The sound of the leaflet is part of verse 14 in Surat Al-Ankabut, the 29th chapter of the Qur’an.

Meanwhile, Israeli media; The Jerusalem Post, on Thursday (7/12/2023) reported that the leaflet was linked by some social media users to reports that the IDF intended to flood underground tunnels in Gaza in an attempt to force Hamas members out.

The leaflets were also dropped when rainy weather hit Khan Younis.

The IDF has distributed leaflets throughout Gaza since the start of the war containing instructions to civilians for evacuation and other directives.

The latest leaflets appeared as the IDF laid siege to Khan Younis, believed to be the town where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas members were hiding.

(but)