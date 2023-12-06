Suara.com – Recently, the name Cleopatra Djapri, Ex JKT48, has been widely discussed by netizens. This is related to the contents of the ART locker that netizens deemed inhumane.

The amount of work that prospective ART candidates have to do is seen as disproportionate to the salary given, which is only IDR 1.7 million.

What makes netizens even more furious is that Cleo will withhold her salary for the first 3 months and will be paid in the fourth month. The reason is, to avoid household members who have only been working for a week asking to stop.

Apart from the contents of the viral ART locker, Cleopatra Djapri is known as a former member of JKT48, the sister group of AKB48 from Japan.

It is known that until now Cleo is still active in the Indonesian entertainment world. So what was his career like?

1. Be a JKT48 member for a year

This woman born in 1993 is the first generation of JKT48 along with Melody and Nabilah Ayu.

However, it wasn’t long before Cleo joined the idol group that popularized the song Heavy Rotation.

Cleopatra Djapri Former JKT48 Member. (Instagram)

Joining on September 11 2011, this woman from Bekasi, Jakarta ended her career with JKT48 on December 10 2012.

As for the reason for deciding to leave, he admitted that he had family problems. However, in one interview, another reason he left was because he felt pressured by some of the staff.

2. Create a duo group

After deciding to leave JKT48 in 2012, Cleo joined Cantik Molek Indah (CMI) Management which is managed by Mak Vera and Olga Syahputra.

He joined a new group, namely the duo 2 Angels with Glenca Cisara. They debuted with the song “Buruan Tembak” which has alternative pop music in 2013.

Unfortunately, after debuting, 2 Angel’s name was not very popular.

3. Become a soap opera and FTV actor

Cleo is recorded as starring in several FTV titles and soap operas, such as Jodoh Wasiat Bapak and Raden Kian Santang. He has also been involved in several film projects and television shows.