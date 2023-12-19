Raffaele Fitto, Lucia Morselli and Bernardo Mattarella

Ex-Ilva, we are moving towards extraordinary administration

The critical situation of the Italian steel industry is at the center of the discussions, with the future of the former Ilva continuing to cause concern. The recent meeting of the relevant ministers, held at Palazzo Chigi, highlighted the lack of a complete agreement with ArcelorMittal on how to address the financial crisis of Acciaierie d'Italia. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.



The company's meeting, scheduled for Friday, is approaching with no clear solution in sight. Summit participants, including Alfredo Mantovano, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Raffaele Fitto and Adolfo Urso, recognized the need to identify alternatives to the capital increase agreed with ArcelorMittal. Despite the utmost confidentiality surrounding the decisions taken, it is understood that there are currently not sufficient guarantees to reach an agreement satisfactory for the government. The difficulty of proceeding unilaterally with the capital increase without the corresponding commitment of the private shareholder, who holds 62% of the shares, was also highlighted.

In this scenario, extraordinary administration remains an open hypothesis, but the government is still in the process of defining the strategies to be adopted. Counter-objections are being evaluated to present to ArcelorMittal, while a meeting is being prepared with the unions, who hope for greater involvement of the public shareholder in management. The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has supported a reorganization of shares and a change in governance, with Invitalia taking the majority. However, this perspective is subject to a review of the governance itself and the appointment of a new CEO, designated by the shareholder public.

The situation remains uncertain, with the government working to identify the best solution to ensure the continuity of the steel industry, maintaining an open dialogue with all actors involved. In the panorama of the Italian steel industry, challenges and uncertainties seem to be growing, especially regarding the former Ilva in Taranto. Giuseppe Pasini, president of Feralpi, one of the protagonists of steel in our country, underlined in an interview with Repubblica the importance of avoiding the closure of the Taranto plant, highlighting the negative implications for the entire sector.

Recalling Feralpi's previous intervention in 1992 to save a steel company in Saxony, Pasini highlights the differences between the situations. He underlines that, unlike Saxony, the current conditions in Taranto seem more complex, with decision-makers still uncertain about the future of the former Ilva. The issue becomes further complicated due to the difficulties the steel sector is facing in 2023. Pasini predicts a less brilliant year than initial expectations, attributing the situation to a combination of falling prices, geopolitical instability and economic crisis in Germany. The steel industry, fundamental for manufacturing, is strongly influenced by the growth in interest rates and the overall situation of the European economy.

Another critical element that emerged from the interview concerns the cost of energy. Despite no longer being in an emergency situation, the Italian steel sector is still disadvantaged by higher electricity tariffs compared to its European competitors. Pasini underlines the need for interventions by the government to contain these tariffs, highlighting the importance of a European energy plan that invests in sustainable energy.

When we talk about the Meloni government, attention shifts to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Pasini sees the PNRR as an opportunity to renew infrastructure and address sustainability challenges. He underlines that the Italian steel industry is already at the forefront in terms of sustainability, with over 80% of steel produced using electric furnaces that recover ferrous scrap. Finally, Pasini mentions Feralpi's future plans to list on the stock exchange, underlining that this move is currently being prepared and will not happen in 2024.



