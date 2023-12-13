Ex-Ilva, the unions want to nationalize it but Fitto is holding back. The case

For the unions, the request is clear: the government must take control of the former Ilva without further delay. However, in view of two crucial events next week – the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with trade union representatives and the Acciaierie d’Italia assembly on the 22nd – the executive seems to remain silent. According to what was reported by Sole24 Ore, the Minister for EU Affairs, the South, Cohesion and Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, who coordinates the dossier on behalf of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, maintains a position of clear opposition to the public management of the steel group. Despite nothing in fact of the last meeting and the complication in the negotiations with the private partner Arcelor Mittal, Fitto shows no signs of changing the decision to bring forward the transition to the majority of the public partner, Invitalia.



Read also: Ex-Ilva, unions pressing the government: “Take control”

The option of public control, bringing Invitalia from 38% to 60%, was proposed by Fitto. However, the complication in negotiations with Arcelor Mittal, which is holding the hypothesis of acquiring the plants under extraordinary administration on hold, has made the situation more intricate. The residual availability of 1 billion euros set aside by the State with the 2022 aid decree becomes a central piece in the negotiation, with Fitto convinced that state management of the former Ilva would repeat the failures of public companies of the past.

Read also: Ex-Ilva, ArcelorMittal keeps European steel in check

The alternative of “nationalisation” is opposed by the government, and the option of extraordinary administration is becoming increasingly evident with the possibility of paving the way for a mini-Ilva with interested industrial partners. However, this option could lead to a legal battle with Arcelor Mittal, which has already declared the rule unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the plan to decarbonise the plant languishes, with the memorandum of understanding between Fitto and the company clearly indicating the figures and public contributions needed. However, the European Commission has not approved resources for decarbonisation under RepowerEu, and the use of cohesion funds is still uncertain. The impasse continues, and the future of the former Ilva remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Subscribe to the newsletter