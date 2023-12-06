Adolfo Urso, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lucia Morselli

Ex-Ilva, the future is decided in 24 hours. The State ready to intervene

Less than 24 hours before the crucial assembly for the former Ilva of Taranto, the company’s situation is so intricate that the unions have united in asking for the removal of the private partner ArcelorMittal, the main shareholder of Acciaierie d’Italia with 62%, supported by Invitalia (38%). The unity of purpose between the unions reflects the common concern that the same governance can be maintained, prolonging the agony of the company with a capital injection considered minimal and completely insufficient. The latest rumors indicate that the governance will be dismantled and the company could be placed under receivership, while avoiding liquidation. The precise methods of dissolution of Acciaierie d’Italia are not yet clear, but for the former Ilva, this would represent a new commissionership after that of 2015.



For related activities, to which the company owes at least 350 million euros, the prospect of a dissolution or administration would represent a guarantee of regular payment. The decision would mark the end of the Mittal era and the management of Lucia Morselli. The unions’ calls are clear: the government must oust ArcelorMittal for breach of contract and request compensation for the damages suffered, reinvesting these funds in the company. Fim, Fiom and Uilm are asking the government for an emergency measure to acquire the majority of Acciaierie d’Italia and identify industrial solutions totemporarily entrusting the management of the company to national producers.

The anxiously awaited shareholders’ meeting must decide on the 320 million euro recapitalization to address the liquidity crisis. According to the unions, ArcelorMittal will probably refuse to contribute financially, and therefore the government should take note of this decision, similar to that of 2020 when an initial public financing of 400 million was decided. Rumors indicate that the State, through the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), could be ready to cover the entire needs of Acciaierie d’Italia in the event that ArcelorMittal formalized its disengagement. However, the participation of Invitalia and ArcelorMittal in the financing is uncertain, and this could lead to another delay in resolving the crisis.

Theoretical scenarios for the meeting include the participation of both shareholders in the financing, the ouster of ArcelorMittal with management entrusted to new management, or the liquidation of Acciaierie d’Italia. The tensions are palpable, and the decision taken will have significant consequences both on the employment front and environmental.

