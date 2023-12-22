Ex-Ilva strike in Taranto

Ex Ilva, the hygiene and safety alarm also goes off: “We can't take a shower”

It's raining wet on the former Ilva. As if the future of the steelworks wasn't enough Taranto hanging by a thread and hostage to a continuous push and pull between the government and the owners of ArcelorMittalnow the issue also explodes showers. He's been missing for days the warm water in the changing rooms of the concierge plant workers and “employees they don't have the chance to take a shower before finishing the shift and going home”. Sante reported it – we read on greenme – Brunomember of the factory executive of the USB union, who also highlights how this leads to “a serious hygiene and safety problem, since workers carry on themselves, and therefore outside, even in domestic environments, polluting dust“.



Read also: Energy, gas on the rise and green transition at the post. But 2024 will be worse

Read also: Forza Italia: Moratti ready to take over Berlusconi's sureties? Rumors

“It is – continues Sante Bruno to greenme – one atavistic question that cannot be resolvedor rather it gets worse due to the lack of correct maintenance and, in the specific case of water heater, the absence of spare parts. The basic trade union union had denounced the situation on several occasions, and recently there was also an intervention by Spesal, whose prescriptions however they fell on deaf ears“. Meanwhile, precisely on the lack of clarity on the future of the plants (there are some in the balance 20 thousand jobs) and to take stock of the decline in steel production, Fiom Cgil, Fim Cisl and Uilm are awaiting the government's decision which, however, continues to be postponed, leaving uncertainty about the future thousands of families.

Subscribe to the newsletter