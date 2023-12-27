Ex-Ilva, judgment day has arrived: refinancing or closure

The crucial confrontation between the government and ArcelorMittal on the acquisition of the former Ilva will reach its peak in the upcoming meeting of the Board of Directors. Uncertainty persists regarding a possible agreement which could lead to approval of the resolution to be subsequently presented to the shareholders' meeting. The previous meeting of the Board of Directors ended in stalemate, as the representatives of Invitalia deserted the meeting. The proposed resolution, which provided for a capital increase of 320 million, remained pending. Shareholders were asked to participate in proportion to their shares by 31 January 2024, at a subscription price of 1 euro nominal per share. However, the government distanced itself from this proposal, underlining the lack ofthe commitment on the part of the private partner and the absence of guarantees for business continuity.



Read also: Ex Ilva, new postponement to 28 December. A billion divides the members, it's a clash

The divergence between the State and ArcelorMittal persists, even considering that the 320 million initially foreseen for immediate needs they would represent only a fraction of the total financial requirement, now estimated at over 1.3 billion euros. The reorganization of Acciaierie d'Italia (formerly Ilva) has been the focus of repeated meetings, culminating in the next meeting of the board of directors on 28 December. There is discussion about a possible acquisition of the company assets currently managed by Ilva under extraordinary administration since 2018. This operation would require a careful analysis of the value of the plants, price negotiation and evaluation the feasibility of a bank loan.

Read also: Ex Ilva, it's a total Mittal-Invitalia clash. There is a risk of being placed under commissionership

The tensions between the shareholders are evident, with ArcelorMittal in favor of a priority intervention on the capital, while Invitalia supports the importance of an overall intervention 1.320 billion, including the management of contingent matters and the sustainable future of the company.

The date of December 28, which will coincide with the meetings of the Acciaierie d'Italia Board of Directors and the Council of Ministers, becomes crucial to determine the future direction of this delicate negotiation. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, underlines the commitment to maintaining Ilva as a production hub, with green conversion prospects, ensuring that production will continue. However, the unions, in fibrillation, see the postponements as a possible prelude to the Commissionership, with potential negative impacts on employment and production.

Subscribe to the newsletter