Ex-Ilva, Gozzi: “Desperate situation”. Here because

The recent crisis in Taranto, involving ArcelorMittal and the Italian government, is the direct result of European Union policies. Antonio Gozzi, president of Federacciai, claims in an interview with La Stampa that the withdrawal of investments by the Indian company is the result of a legitimate assessment of where it is best to make investments. According to Gozzi, Mittal chose to focus on India, with its population of 1.4 billion and steel production of just 150 million tonnes. By comparison, China, with a similar population to India, produces over a billion tonnes of steel, representing a more attractive market.

READ ALSO: Ex-Ilva, the future is decided in 24 hours. The State ready to intervene

Gozzi’s analysis raises questions about the EU’s strategy, underlining that the elimination of free CO2 allowances was a mistake. Allowances will slide from 2027 to zero in 2029. When companies can no longer benefit from free allowances, they will be forced to decarbonize or purchase allowances at a significant cost. Gozzi estimates that, in the case of the former Ilva, it would be necessary to purchase 8 million tonnes of CO2 a 100 euros per ton, resulting in an annual expense of 800 million euros.

The situation is critical not only for the former Ilva, but for the entire European steel industry. Gozzi says Mittal, Europe’s top manufacturer, has already suspended all investments in various European countries, including high-performance factories in France and Germany. When addressing the issue of decarbonisation, Gozzi criticizes the lack of financial commitment, underlining that the EU has not allocated significant funds for this purpose. Furthermore, he points out that previous loans, such as the billion euros granted by Draghi to the former Ilva, have been revoked. As for the future of the former Ilva, Gozzi describes the situation as dramatic, with the company on the verge of insolvency. The entrepreneur suggests that the Italian state could intervene by converting the 680 million bond loan into capital, with the possible support of the Italian industry. In summary, the affair between ArcelorMittal and the Italian government in Taranto reveals the complex challenges that the European steel industry is facing, with significant repercussions on corporate decisions and government policies.

Subscribe to the newsletter