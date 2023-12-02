Raffaele Fitto, Lucia Morselli and Bernardo Mattarella

Ex-Ilva at risk of closure

“In fully confirming that our interlocution still responds to the government’s decisions connected to the relaunch of the former Riva di Taranto plant…, I am asking for the transmission of the 2024-2030 strategic plan presented by the board of directors of Acciaierie d’Italia holding (Adih) last November 16th…”. This is communication of last November 20th by the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, to Ondra Otradovec, representative of the French-Indian group ArcelorMittal, as reported by Repubblica.

Last September 11th Fitto and Mittal signed a preliminary agreement (MoU) on future investments in Taranto. A subsequent letter from Bernardo Mattarella, CEO of Invitalia, raised doubts about the validity of the agreement, underlining the lack of preventive involvement of the Board of Directors of Adih and Invitalia, as reported by the newspaper. Fitto did not inform Invitalia and the Mef, the direct owners of the shareholding in the former Ilva, while Mittal did not inform his partner and the Board of Directors. This lack of communication created tensions, but Fitto reiterated his central role in the issue with a letter dated November 20, also supported by ministers Giorgetti and Urso in Parliament. However, tensions persist due to differences in Adih’s management. A meeting on November 23 led to a stalemate on financing for the company’s relaunch. Invitalia proposes to pay the funds as shareholder financing, while Mittal prefers to negotiate a better price for the plants without immediately committing to the figure of 1 billion euros. The assembly ended with a state of crisis and the calling of a new meeting on December 16th.

The situation becomes further complicated in Taranto, with the decision to stop blast furnace 2, one of the two plants still active, due to maintenance problems. Workers’ representatives have reported a rapid deterioration of conditions at the plant and accuse the company of irresponsible management. The shareholders’ meeting on December 6 will be crucial, but uncertainties about the management and future of the plant persist, creating concerns among unions and workers.

