Ex-Ilva, Bernabè also seems resigned

We have reached a point where the situation takes on comedic tones, almost grotesque if it weren’t for the dramatic consequences that derive from it. The Government has been grappling with its private partner, the enormous giant Arcelor Mittal, for some time, begging him almost with hat in hand to take full charge of the former Ilva, otherwise the death of the largest steelmaking hub in Europe awaits . The leaders of the group, among the world’s largest steel producers, appear to be unwilling to provide resources, and above all they categorically refuse to contribute to the recapitalization of the former Ilva for 320 million euros, a sum just enough to ensure its short-term survival. It should be underlined that this figure does not include future commitments for the decarbonisation of the plant, a plan that requires over 5 billion euros, of which almost half it will be financed through public funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).



Milano Finanza reports that nDespite four meetings of the board of directors since November, only one timid step forward has been made, and now everything has been postponed until a few days before Christmas. In the meantime, one of the two blast furnaces has been shut down, and supplier bills are piling up, amounting to hundreds of millions of euros. The situation is at the limit, as reported for months by the president of the holding Franco Bernabè, who has never had a say in the management, which is totally in the hands of Mittal’s men. Bernabè warns that failure to resolve financial problems will inevitably lead to the collapse of the former Ilva.

In this situation, the Italian State seems to be increasingly hostage to the disinterest of Arcelor Mittal, which holds only 2% of the capital compared to the State’s 38%. The distance between the two parties has matured over the years, with clear signs already in 2021, when Arcelor Mittal has decided to deconsolidate the former Ilva from its accounts. This decision effectively signaled the Indians’ willingness to abandon Taranto, a fact that the Draghi government seems not to have fully understood. The multinational has enjoyed considerable profits in the last two years, with turnover rising from 50 to over 70 billion euros in the two-year period 2021-2022. However, it does not seem willing to allocate any resources to Taranto, not even the modest 300 million needed to avoid financial collapse. Curiously, in such a favorable period for the sector, the former Ilva is going against the trend, with a production which, compared to the initial objectives of 8 million tonnes per year, has been reduced to just over 3 million. Mittal’s decision to deconsolidate the former Ilva therefore appears to be a well-considered strategy, with the company appearing to be intentionally oriented towards reducing Ilva’s activities to a minimum.

