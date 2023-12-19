loading…

A man holds his baby while looking at photos of Israeli citizens held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, November 5, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – An Israeli freed in a recent prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas made a shocking confession.

He said his mother was killed as a result of Israeli soldiers shooting at the car transporting them to Gaza, while they were being held as prisoners of war on October 7.

In an interview broadcast on Israel's Channel 12 on Monday (18/12/2023), he said, “Al-Qassam Brigades fighters loaded the hostages into a truck on October 7, and Israeli forces opened fire on the vehicle.”

He added, “My mother, who I loved very much, died. I was injured on my back, and my brother was injured on his leg.”

The Israeli channel claimed, “Israeli soldiers opened fire to stop tractors heading towards the Gaza Strip.”

On October 7, the Palestinian resistance launched 'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm' in which its fighters infiltrated Israeli towns around Gaza and stormed military sites, taking 240 Israelis hostage.

Israel stated that the death toll of its citizens in the Hamas operation reached 1,200 people.

However, a number of reports later revealed that Israeli helicopters and soldiers shot at their own citizens, resulting in many casualties on October 7, 2023.

(she)