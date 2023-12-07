If you care about safety (especially that of others), then it is a good idea to leave the EV behind. EVs are bad for safety, according to the safety watchdog.

Just for fun, look around you and see what everyone is driving these days: lots of crossovers, eh? Then we have a very old fleet here in the Netherlands, so it is not that bad here. Go to the US and you’ll stumble over it. In fact, you almost have to do your best not to encounter a crossover or SUV in the showrooms. This problem is also increasing in Europe.

Yes, we are talking about a problem. This is not about the fact that a normal car goes around a bend comfortably or is more economical. No, these are serious safety concerns that the EuroNCAP has about safety. They recently put a bunch of new cars against the wall.

All cars are safe for the occupants

Of the 11 cars tested, two cars were not crossovers or SUVs. Of course, in principle they all achieve good results. That was already somewhat known, of course. Cars are all safe these days and it’s not really a USP anymore.

But the EuroNCAP is concerned, according to Michiel van Ratingen, the secretary of the organization:

For years, Euro NCAP was accused of increasing the weight of cars. It was thought that extra safety features meant extra mass. That was never really the case and the increase in vehicle weight we see today certainly has nothing to do with safety. It has to do with consumer preference for larger vehicles and electrification, which is using increasingly larger batteries to address consumers’ range concerns. Michael van Ratingen is therefore NOT responsible for the crossover madness.

EVs are bad for safety

But according to the EuroNCAP honcho, the opposite is true. Heavy cars are bad for safety and actually also for the environment. Because even though you feel (and are) safe in it, you endanger others. The heavier a car is, the more damage you can cause.

You actually don’t want to know how heavy cars are these days. It used to be exceptional for a top class sedan like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class to weigh more than 2,000 kilograms, but nowadays a Smart #3 is almost that. Admittedly, the weight is now slightly different (more realistic), but the increase in weight is there and worrying.

Now it is a shame that his argument is not reflected in the scores. The crossovers and SUVs scored very well overall. 11 cars were put against the wall and almost all of them achieved the maximum score. The worst participant was the Hyundai Kona, which managed to win four stars by hanging and strangling.

This article EVs are bad for safety, according to EuroNCAP first appeared on Ruetir.