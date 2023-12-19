Cradlepoint: 5 predictions for 2024 connectivity

The experts Cradlepoint (Ericsson Group), one of the main players in the market of wireless connectivity on cellular networks for the business world, share their experience to predict what the evolution of the networking nel 2024. here are the 5 trend what we can expect in the industry according to Cradlepoint experts: Eric Purcell, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales,; Donna Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer and Camille Campbell, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Cloud Management & Orchestration Platform.

AI will become one with the network

If 2023 was the year of important investments inArtificial intelligenceil 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the impact of this technologyan impact that may not be so obvious at first glance.

AI will go from being a tool you can turn to – a “you go to tool” like ChatGpt – to being integrated into the applications we use every day and that enhance network connectivity. As a result, we will begin to see i benefits of AI integrated into all network-related applications, strengthening predictability, troubleshooting, security and more. Companies will need to ensure that AI transparency and related security practices are adequate to capture its full potential.

IoT devices will boost a truly “smart society”

From smart infrastructure to traffic management to smart parking, i IoT devices they are enabling new scenarios and use cases, helping to shape the cities of the future.

In 2024, we will see an increase in industries adopting IoT devices to maximize the potential offered by connectivity to increase efficiency, enhance productivity and respond to the needs of consumers and customers. As a result, we will begin to see the first signs of one true “smart society”, with the emergence of IoT-enabled structures, from shopping centers to public transport and businesses.

A 5G wireless strategy will become a key decision for senior management

Fixed Wireless Access, Private Cellular Network, satellite, Wan: there are many corporate connectivity options today. In 2024, businesses across all sectors will have more options to choose the solutions best suited to their needs, but ultimately they will need to opt for the option that best suits their operations and business. As a result, the discussion about wireless connectivity will be brought to the C-Suite level and become a strategic choice for enterprises. In this context, organizations will have to weigh their choices and engage in discussions such as “satellite vs 5G“, to determine what is best for them.

The move to “nearshoring” will be a catalyst for Private 5G and the edge

In the coming year, as nearshoring expands, we will see a greater need to optimize production costs in source countries and nearby regions. To do this, we will see greater investment by businesses and the manufacturing sector in edge computing technologies, with the aim of improving the efficiency and reducing the costs of product inspections, management and operations within factories. The manufacturing industry will specifically focus on technologies such as 5G and IoT private networksto create networks and tools that allow you to have greater control over production.

Zero Trust evolves in a growing risk landscape

In recent years, companies have taken many initiatives to combat ransomware threats by enhancing their internal security measures and training employees on best practices. Despite the success of these efforts, the unpredictable, disruptive and costly nature of cyber attacks means that “playing cat and mouse” with cybercriminals is no longer enough for companies. Looking ahead, companies will increasingly turn to technologies that have already been successfully tested but are still not as widespread as the Zero Trust solutions for web browsers – such as remote browser isolation – to isolate employee web and email sessions. By running web browser sessions in an isolated cloud container, information will be securely displayed on the employee's device.

