loading…

A number of videos circulating in cyberspace show Israel using smart bombs weighing 900 kg to bomb dense areas in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Israel continued his bombing campaign in Gaza Strip last week after accusing Hamas violating the ceasefire agreement. Along with that, visual evidence emerged showing that Israel had used a deadly 2,000 pound or approximately 900 kg SPICE bomb in a densely populated area.

A number of videos shared on social media over the past week demonstrate the use of SPICE, which stands for Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective.

This weapon is an Israeli-developed guidance device that converts air-to-ground bombs into precision-guided munitions.

SPICE-equipped bombs are generally considered highly accurate, but weapons investigators say the very large munitions create a serious risk for civilian casualties because of the wide-ranging impact of the blast.

The open source intelligence account published videos on December 2 and 4 respectively, showing two separate incidents in which a munition was seen hitting a building in Gaza and causing an explosion.

Another video taken on October 11, just days after Hamas launched its terror attacks against Israel, appears to show attacks with similar projectiles, indicating that such weapons have continued to be used since the start of the conflict.

Marc Garlasco, who led the UN’s war crimes investigations in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, identified the munitions as 2,000-pound Mark 84 bombs equipped with SPICE equipment, giving them a firing range of less than 40 miles when dropped from aircraft.

The SPICE equipment uses advanced electro-optical guidance and an inertial navigation system/global positioning system (INS/GPS) to autonomously navigate mid-lane. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which produces the equipment, said in a fact sheet that SPICE can enable fully autonomous strike missions with pinpoint accuracy. The probability of a circular error, he stressed, is less than 10 feet or 3 meters.

Garlasco, who served as the Pentagon’s chief of high-value targeting during Operation Iraqi Freedom, said the system is useful in environments that lack GPS, although its application in Gaza was surprising because interference did not appear to be a problem there.