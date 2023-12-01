During a Community broadcast, held on their official Twitch channel, the Everywhere game community team premiered a video where you can see the game in action. Team composed of the game’s deputy director, Adam Whiting, and quality control analyst Nadia Tolmay, who also announced that the first phase of closed testing of the game will take place on December 5.

Its description on the official site of this ambitious project indicates that Everywhere is basically a platform with community-driven games, which provides “a place where you can unleash your imagination to build, play and connect.” Everywhere invites its own users to build their world and play “their way” using ARCADIA, Everywhere’s own free and easy-to-use building tool. Something like a mix of Roblox mode and Fortnite’s creative mode, which also has a certain similarity in its appearance, which could be because they use the same graphic engine: Unreal Engine.

Everywhere is the first game from Build a Rocket Boy, the new Edinburgh-based studio led by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. Creative that during September of this year, said that the studio believes in a future “where the creation of games is in the hands of the players”, adding that the goal of Everywhere, “is to empower anyone to innovate, take risks and build their own worlds, shaped purely by their imagination.”

“We’re providing the tools, inspiration and infrastructure, and we’re excited to see how our community will foster the next generation of developers to help grow the Everywhere story,” Benzies said.

In the gameplay video, you can see a scenario that was previously shown, when some media were invited to the developer studio, at the beginning of 2023. The scenario shows a player entering a water processing plant, eliminating enemies and carrying carry out various tasks. In the video presentation broadcast, they also said that this stage was created by a single person and like all the objects on the stage. A map that according to Build a Rocket Boy’s own estimates, could be designed in approximately a few hours and could take around 10 days to completely create.

You can watch the video below.

