A look at the alternative world that Zack Snyder had prepared for DC

The film industry has witnessed numerous cinematic universes, but none like the one Zack Snyder had in mind for the DCEU. Although his vision was left incomplete, recent revelations give us a glimpse of a bold and unique path that would have transformed the DCEU into something spectacular and deeply divisive.

A Visionary at the crossroads

The beginning of this cinematographic odyssey dates back to 2013, with Man of Steel. Snyder, known for his distinctive visual style, left his mark on the film, featuring a majestic Krypton and a Superman (Henry Cavill) facing complex moral dilemmas. However, Snyder's ambitions clashed with Warner Bros.'s commercial expectations, and the road to a unified DCEU became turbulent.

It was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that introduced key elements for Snyder's future in the DCEU. Despite mixed reviews and box office receipts that fell short of high expectations, the film laid the groundwork for a larger narrative. In it, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) team up in a fight against greater threats, while hinting at an apocalyptic future dominated by a corrupt Superman.

From cultural icon to tragic figure in Snyder's universe

At the heart of Snyder's cinematic universe is a reinterpretation of the man of steel, a character who has been a cultural icon for decades. Snyder's vision transformed this hero into a more complex and tragic figure, a direction that deviated markedly from the traditionally optimistic and morally unwavering Superman. This reimagining sparked debate among fans and critics, reflecting varying expectations and perceptions of the character.

On the other hand, Snyder's influence on the DC Universe can be seen in parallel with the evolution of the superhero genre in cinema. While Marvel opted for a lighter and more cohesive formula, Snyder opted for a darker tone and denser narrativecontributing to a cinematic universe that challenged convention and sparked profound discussions about the nature of heroes and their place in modern society.

An alternative future

Had Snyder continued his trajectory at DC, the follow-up to Justice League would have been a masterpiece of storytelling and visualization. Imagine: Darkseid arrives on Earth, Klark is controlled by the Anti-Life Equation, and an epic Avengers: Endgame-style showdown looms. Additionally, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) allies himself with the Riddler, deciphering the equation and setting in motion a sinister plan that culminates in the death of Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and the subjugation of Superman.

In this alternate universe, the final scenario reveals an unexpected alliance of heroes and villains, including a Joker played by Jared Leto, all united to confront the tyranny of Darkseid. The story culminates with the Flash (Ezra Miller) traveling back in time to change destiny, a heroic sacrifice by Batman, and a final battle that redefines the fate of the universe.

Snyder's lost legacy and the “what ifs”

The Snyderverse, as it is now known, contains M. Night Shyamalan-style twists, revealing that Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse Flash, is the real villain behind it all. This alternate universe would have ended with a Flashpoint adaptation, allowing for a complete DC reboot.

Snyder's vision for the DC universe was undoubtedly ambitious, visually stunning, and narratively complex. Although we will never see this universe in its entirety, the ideas and possibilities he presented will continue to fuel the imagination of fans and leave an indelible mark on the world of superhero cinema.