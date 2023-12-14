Do you want to know what the new Astral type of Pokémon is like? Here we tell you everything there is to know about it in Scarlet and Purple.

As anticipated months ago, The Indigo Disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple brings a new type of Pokémon after 10 years since the arrival of the Fairy type. The Astral Type has been included in the 9th generation games as an exclusive element of the Teracrystallization. Do you want to know how the new Astral Teratype works? Here we explain everything you need to knowfrom its effects to how to achieve it and much, much more.

Astral Teratype of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: how to get it and how it works

How to unlockas find wild Pokémon of Astral Teratypewhere there is Astral Teralites and above all, how the Astral Theratype works in combat and What effect does the Astral Terablast have?. Get ready to learn about this new mechanic in depth, because it will greatly influence Pokémon Battles of the ninth generation from now on. Mastering the Stellar Teratype is going to be key for competitive Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. So, keep reading!

How do you unlock the Astral Teratype?

To activate the Astral Teratype in your game, you need reach the end of the DLC The Indigo Disc. Once you delve into the true depths of Area Zero, you will begin to encounter wild Teracrystallized Pokémon. If you fight them, you will see that they have the Teratipo Astral.

If you defeat them, and if you take objects from the area, you will get Astral Teralites that you can use to change any of your Pokémon to the Astral Teratype in the Meson El Tesorothe place to change Teratypes.

How to get Astral Teralites

Although you can get these teraliths in the depths of Area Zero, when complete the story of The Indigo DiscBrie will tell you that she has managed to capture the Astral energy and concentrate it in the Core of the Biodome.

What does that mean? That, if you need more units of Astral Teralith, you will only have to search through the Biodomo. You will be able to find wild Pokémon that drop this item and, if you fly your Koraidon or Miraidon mount towards the Biodome Coreyou will get 50 Astral Teralitesalong with other rewards.

How to find Astral Pokémon

We know that it is easy to identify wild Teracrystal Pokémon by the golden glow they have. Is there any way to Know if a wild Teracrystal Pokémon has the Astral Teratype? Yeah.

He aura of Pokémon with Astral Teratype is a combination of blue and white, with many more particles than the rest. You can see a comparison in the following images (on the left the normal one, on the right the Astral one).

What effect does the Astral Teratype have and how does the Astral Terablast work?

The first indications that we found in the official material of The Pokémon Company were well on the way. When a Pokémon does the Astral type teracrystallizationyou will receive a boost to all your attacks. Damage is multiplied by 1.5.

But there is a restriction important: if it is a normal combat, The Astral effect only applies to the first movement of each type. For example, if your Pokémon uses this boost for a fire-type attack, it will not be able to boost any fire-type attacks again for the rest of the battle. However, it can enhance attacks of other types, following the same limit of one use. This restriction disappears completely when fighting in a Teraraid.

The Astral Terablast It's also special. This movement choose the highest stat, Attack or Special Attack, of its user to calculate its power. If used against a Teracrystal Pokémonthis movement will always be very effective y will reduce Attack and Special Attack of whoever uses the movement. If the opponent is not teracrystallized, none of these effects apply.

Boost x1.5 the first move of each type you make during a fight. In Teraraids, there is no movement limit. Powers them all regardless of how much you use them. It does not change the defensive type of your Pokémon. Terablast is always very effective against the enemy Pokémon if it is Teracrystallized. Terablast reduces the Attack and Special Attack of the Pokémon using it if performed against a Teracrystallized enemy.

Strengths and weaknesses of the Astral Theratype

Unlike other existing Teratypes, Astral does not change a Pokémon's weaknesses and strengths. It does not alter its base type. However, it does enhance their movements. Therefore, we can conclude that it is the only type the only offensive teratype that exists.

And this is all there is to know about him. Teratipo 19 from Pokémon. At the moment, it is limited to just the Teracrystallization mechanic. Will we end up having a type 19 called Astral too?

