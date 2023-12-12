The presentation of the iPhone 16 is anticipated for September 2024 surrounded by rumors and expectations. Speculation about its improvements and features points to an exciting launch.

Among the most notable updates, the iPhone 16 Pro models could include a faster 5G modem and WiFi 7 connectivity, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, surpassing the current 12-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, all models are expected to be equipped with Apple’s new A18 processor, which promises improved performance.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max could surprise with a larger 6.9-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro would also see an increase to 6.3 inches, a design change never seen before. To counteract overheating, Apple could incorporate a solution based on graphene, a technology already used in Android devices.

The refresh rate of the normal iPhone 16 models, not PRO, would remain at 60 Hz. This decision, although it seems a disadvantage compared to competitors with 90 Hz or 120 Hz screens even in the lowest ranges, does not detract from the high quality of Apple screens.

The inclusion of an Action Button in all models is also rumored, a feature already present in the Pro models of the iPhone 15, which would offer quick access to various applications and functions.

Artificial intelligence will be key in the sale of the iPhone 16

On the Pro models of the iPhone 16, we could see the introduction of haptic buttons that would provide a tactile sensation similar to that of a real button, but with a more integrated design.

In addition, an improvement in Siri is expected, powered by AI, with the inclusion of improved microphones that would enhance the capabilities of the digital assistant. Artificial intelligence will be key.

In the photographic section, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could feature a new “tetra-prism” telephoto camera design and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, thus improving performance in low-light environments.

Finally, we close with the unknown of the price, a crucial detail that has not yet been revealed. As always, Apple keeps its cards until the last moment. With each new generation of iPhone, users expect significant improvements. The iPhone 16, with all these rumors, seems to live up to these expectations.