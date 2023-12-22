At the beginning of September, the Saudi group STC announced the purchase of 9.9% of Telefónica for 2.1 billion euros. This operation made him directly the main shareholder of the Spanish telecom company, ahead of BBVA, BlackRock and CaixaBank.

Although at the moment it has only carried out the purchase of 4.9% of Telefónica's share capital, the Government announced at the end of October that it was exploring the possibility of buying a stake in the telecom company. The justification: it is a strategic company for Spain in the field of telecommunications and defense.

That possibility has become a reality and, this week, SEPI has received the green light from the Council of Ministers to buy up to 10% for around 2,000 million euros. The State returns to Telefónica 26 years after its privatization and that can open a new era in the company.

2,000 million euros to protect? Telephone

The news caught us by surprise last Tuesday afternoon: the Government has authorized the purchase of up to 10% of Telefónica in what appears to be a move to protect itself from that 9.9% that the Saudi group STC is seeking.





Image: Eduardo Rodríguez on Unsplash

We knew that the SEPI (State Society of Industrial Participations) was studying how to acquire a shareholding in the telecom company, but We didn't expect it to be so wide.. The initial option that was considered was to buy 5%, but in the end it will be double that. And the money allocated for it, no less than 2,000 million euros.

Let us remember that the privatization of Telefónica began in the mid-90s with the PSOE of Felipe González and was completed in 1997, during the Government of José María Aznar. Therefore, the emergence of SEPI in the shareholding, when it takes place, will mean a partial renationalization of the company.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC), for the moment, has only acquired 4.9% of Telefónica's share capitalbut its intentions are to execute other financial instruments (derivatives) that represent the remaining 5% until reaching the 9.9% initially announced.

That 9.9% is just below what is known as the 'anti-takeover shield', but the Government must authorize the purchase of 5% due to Telefónica's strategic nature in the field of defense and national security. STC has not yet requested authorization, but everything indicates that it will eventually do so.





José María Álvarez-Pallete, President of Telefónica

What options are left for the Government? Deny authorization, which could lead to geopolitical conflict, or attempt to counter STC entry. And he has chosen the second, justifying it like this:

“Sepi's participation will allow Telefónica to provide greater shareholder stability so that the company achieves its objectives and, therefore, will contribute to the safeguarding of its strategic capabilities. Sepi will proceed to carry out the procedures and actions that allow the launch of the process to, minimizing the impact on the price, complete the acquisition of the necessary volume of shares”.

Armchair dancing at the Board of Directors

Precisely this intention to minimize the impact on the price is what can cause the process that the SEPI has launched. takes up to four months. It could buy large blocks of shares, but none of the main shareholders (BBVA, BlackRock, CaixaBank and STC itself) are willing to sell. And SEPI's debt is already considerable.





Image: Telefónica

The option that remains is to progressively acquire shares until reaching the 10% limit that the Government has set. This means that the consequences of SEPI's entry into Telefónica will not be immediate, but rather we will begin to see them in a few months.

We also don't know what are the intentions of Pedro Sánchez's Executive with this operation: if he simply wants to take precautions and balance the entry of the Saudi group, or if, on the contrary, he intends to control one of the most important companies in the country.

We have the precedent of other companies such as Indra or Hispasat where the Government has also entered and implemented important changes in relevant positions. But Telefónica has a dimension that makes it a completely different company from the rest, so the consequences may not be the same.

Sources from the sector speak of a possible replacement of José María Álvarez Pallete in the medium term and of the Government's entry into the Board of Directors of the company. The latter is what seems most viable, since five directors have to renew their position in June 2024.

As the Board is currently made up of 15 members, to claim a member, a shareholder must prove a participation of 6.66% of the capital. This means that both STC and SEPI, theoretically, could only have one member, but the Government could force the entry of a second counselor.

The renewals of these four members will largely mark the level of influence that the Government has on Telefónica. Let us remember that, currently, the company is immersed in the negotiation of the collective agreement and has just reached an agreement in principle with the unions to carry out an ERE.

Es a delicate moment for the company at the doors of a very important year in its History: the Centennial.

