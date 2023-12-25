He cyberpunk genre It is probably one of those with the most cinematographic and/or audiovisual potential. At least, if we talk about science fiction. Ultimately, the aesthetics are very marked by the presence of Japanese symbology, neon lights, pink and blue tones, dense smoke and non-stop rain.

Practically, we owe all of this to Ridley Scott and his beloved Blade Runner (1982)a film that not only set a precedent for popular culture in terms of science fiction, but also laid the foundations for what should be the visual obligations of a cyberpunk film, series or video game in the future.

I think I am not wrong nor do I consider it reckless to say that we are still there, offspring of Blade Runner and its aesthetic mythology. Not only for more or less recent releases like The Matrix (1999), but also for animated legends like Akira (1988) and Ghost in the Shell (1995), among many other examples.

You only have to take a look at Altered Carbon on Netflix (especially the first season) to realize that Blade Runner's shadow is extraordinarily long if we are going to play in the field of cyberpunk. Imagine a video game titled Cyberpunk 2077 and what does CD Projekt Red do?. White and in a bottle, right?

The consolidation of Cyberpunk 2077 as a media franchise

Although the launch of CD Projekt Red's ambitious video game was not what the Polish company expected, the truth is that Cyberpunk 2077 Over the years it has become one of those essential titles for every self-respecting lover of the medium and genre. A truly unbeatable experience.

The immersion in Night City, the city of the video game, as well as all the elements that make up the mythology of Cyberpunk 2007join hands with a surprising narrative, woven through countless layers and edges, and supported by the development of characters that come to life with the passing of the hours.

To top it all off, the person who accompanies us throughout this extensive 40 to 60 hour trip is Keanu Reeves. But not only Keanu Reeves, but the best Keanu Reeves ever. Without a doubt, Johnny Silverhand is his best role, and also the best character that has been written for him in his entire filmography.

The recent CD Projekt update has made it possible to solve all the problems that the base game had, and has also allowed users to know the company's step forward with the throwing of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertya huge expansion full of new characters, stories, plots, missions and much more.

The feeling is that of being in front of a practically new video game, in addition to corroborating what many of us believed: Cyberpunk 2077 It is a much better game the further it moves away from the RPG and the closer it gets to the traditional shooter. This is something that CD Projekt has understood very well for the future of the franchise.

Just because, Cyberpunk 2077 It's not going to stay in just one video game.. The Polish developer is already working on a second installment. Not only because of the success of its first title, despite the initial setback, but because its transmedia commitment with the animated series on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, worked like a charm.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022) is a kind of prequel to the video game by V and Johnny Silverhand. A story starring David Martínez, a young man who survives in Night City and dreams of becoming a legend along with other mercenaries like Maine and the netrunner Lucy, with whom he falls madly and irrevocably in love.

The story takes place in 2076, just a year before the start of the video game, and the anime the Cyberpunk and Netflix It demonstrated the true potential of this franchise as a media entity and within popular culture. Its resounding triumph and anthological success marked a before and after for CD Projekt Red, which motivated the following announcement.

The live action of Cyberpunk 2077 that aims to change the game board

On October 5, 2023, CD Projekt Red officially announced through a statement that it was developing a live action adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077. It would be done in collaboration with the international media company Anonymous Content, but it did not set an official release date or start of production.

But who really are the people at Anonymous Content? What can we expect from your work? Basically, Anonymous Content is an independent global media company, known worldwide for having produced extraordinarily successful series with audiences such as Mr. Robot and True Detective.

Come on, they're not exactly nobodies. They have also produced films that won the Oscars such as The Revenant (2015) and Spotlight (2015), among many others. In short, we are in front of a leading entertainment company in the sector with an enormous and reputable history behind it.

At the moment, little is known about Cyberpunk 2077 in real action; But the things that have transcended are worth highlighting. It is known that CD Projekt Red is working directly with the director of the television department of Anonymous Content Studios, the prestigious Garrett Kemble.

It is also known that Ryan Schwartz, the company's development director, and David Levine, creative director of Anonymous, are part of the development of the project. David Levine is an old legend of the television industry. A guy who has been executive vice president and co-head of HBO's drama area. Almost nothing.

To his credit he has such notable productions as the aforementioned True Detective, the emblematic True Blood and the acclaimed Westworld. Not to mention his active participation in the production of the first seasons of Game of Thronesdescribed by many fans as “the best of the entire series.”

He project of Cyberpunk 2077 live action It is currently in a very early initial stage of development. In fact, it still does not have an official scriptwriter nor has it been revealed whether it will be a television series, a miniseries, a TV movie or a film that will enjoy a regular cinema release.

What we do know is the list of big stars who are currently part of the Anonymous Content Studios conglomerate and who, due to synergies or business ecosystems, could end up bouncing back to a project like this. Of course, this is the realm of speculation; but we all know how Hollywood works.

The list of greats Anonymous Content Studios stars is the next:

Charlie Hunnam Samuel L. Jackson Jodie Foster Taika Waititi Alfonso Cuarón Jessica Chastain Cate Blanchett

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that the production of the live-action Cyberpunk film or series is being carried out by Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, Charlie Scully and Bard Dorros. The project will be developed in close collaboration with the creative team of the original video game Cyberpunk 2077.

What could be the story of Cyberpunk in live action?

Here it is time to enter into the most absolute speculation. As I said, there is no confirmed scriptwriter yet and, therefore, there is no script on the table. There is only an interest on the part of CD Projekt Red to make a live action of Cyberpunk 2077 and a professional relationship with AC Studios to take charge of said project.

That's all. However, for a great lover of Cyberpunk 2077 and all of its mythology (as is my case) it is difficult not to wonder what the story of this adaptation will be. Will it be a film or television remake of the video game? Will we have V and Johnny Silverhand again, played by Keanu Reeves?

The truth is that it wouldn't be bad at all, but a server would prefer something completely new. After all, the video game already works as a kind of movie and their narratives have so many possibilities, with so many different endings, that it would be forcing the studio to stick with just one or invent a new one to make it canon.

Of course, it would violate the basic principle of the game and one of the greatest precepts of CD Projekt Red with its entertainment experiences: the player is in control of the story. In this case, control would be handed over to the scriptwriters, directors and producers, and nothing the viewer did would be of any use.

Unless Anonymous Content made the decision to follow in the footsteps of Netflix and House of Tomorrow and copy the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch formula. But given the history of AC Studios, I find it hard to believe that the path set by Charlie Brooker and organized by David Slade is the way forward for the company. Cyberpunk franchise.

And then there is the recent success story of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. If the Netflix anime has shown anything, it is that This franchise does not need to replicate the same story to the point of exhaustion. presented in video games. His world is rich, powerful and extraordinary enough to stand on its own.

Therefore, the best option would be to make a completely original story in the live action of Cyberpunk 2077. That is, remove the “2077” from “Cyberpunk” and offer us a totally new product, but in Night City. Something that we are able to recognize as part of the franchise, but that is fresh and modern.

My personal bet would be: either take a time jump to a new century (Cyberpunk 2100), or travel to the past to show us some of the transcendental moments between Johnny Silverhand's sacrifice at the Arasaka Tower and the beginning of V's story. From then, There is some physical conflict involved that would be worth checking.

And that is where we come to my greatest contribution in the field of speculation. If CD Projekt and AC Studios want to do something new with this saga on an audiovisual level, the best thing is to avoid the two previous proposals (video games and anime) and offer us something totally groundbreaking. That something is a war between large corporations. Something that many of us would sign with blood today.

Not only would it serve as an excuse to delve deeper into the sociopolitical consequences of living in a world governed by corporationsbut it would also allow us to leave aside the dirty streets of Night City and get into the hearts of those who truly rule in that dark world full of cruelty and malice.

Furthermore, taking into account all the information that is spread throughout the video game through spikes and about the body wars that took place in the past… The potential is enormous. If the characters are up to par, the context is ideal. And thus we would have a new story, but perfectly located in the saga.

Be that as it may, as I have said several times before, this is the realm of speculation. The little we know is that CD Projekt and AC Studios are working on a live action Cyberpunk 2077 which could be a series or a movie, which is in the early stages of development and which has more than known hands for its production.

Let's hope that things move faster now that the strikes of Hollywood actors and screenwriters have ended, that they announce a suitable writer for the live-action adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077 and that they don't fail with the casting. The rest will come alone, because The potential of this saga is as unlimited as its universe. Corpo gods willing, of course.