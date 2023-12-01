Here we bring you an interesting compilation! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that the legendaries of the DLC The Indigo Disc have already been leaked.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you a compilation with everything that is known so far about the 19th type Pokémon. From CBR they have shared some keys analyzing everything that has been shared and rumored to date:

Revelation of the new type:

Revealed in the trailer for the Indigo Disc DLC at the 2023 Pokémon World Championships. The new type’s symbol features seven diamond-shaped pentagons, connected to Terapagos, a legendary Pokémon announced for the DLC.

Details about the new type:

Baxcalibur is shown terastalizing with the new type on the Pokémon website, suggesting its universal use by other Pokémon. There is speculation about its nature, raising the possibility that it converts the user into all types at once or without a type.

Theories about the new Tera type:

Theories about its functionality are discussed, such as the possibility of giving Terapagos STAB power or acting as the Mutatype ability, changing type with each attack.

Launch of the 19th Tera type:

It is expected to release as part of the upcoming The Indigo Disc DLC on December 15 in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Possible name:

Some leaks suggest that his name could be translated from Japanese as “stellar.”

